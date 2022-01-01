Go
Comfort Kitchen & Bar

Cozy, neighborhood restaurant serving comfort food. We pride ourselves on using the best ingredients available, treating every guest like it's their first time here, and making sure every guest knows how much we appreciate their business. EAT*DRINK*RELAX

4 Main Street

Basket of Fries$4.00
Huntington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
