Comfort LA

Come in and enjoy That Action.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

1110 E 7th St • $$

Avg 4 (2012 reviews)

Popular Items

Sixer$9.00
6 Not Your Average Organic Fried Chicken Wings
Original Down Home Cornbread$1.00
Granny's Banana Pudding$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1110 E 7th St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

