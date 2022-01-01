Comfort LA
Come in and enjoy That Action.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
1110 E 7th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1110 E 7th St
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club is a family-friendly, trendy diner offering all day breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails. Vegan friendly options & Late night hours. Located right in the heart of Hollywood at 1600 Vine.
Yxta Cocina Mexicana
Come in and enjoy!
The Plant Power Truck
100% plant-based burgers, fries, and shakes!
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
We proudly serve freshly made in-house udon noodles & tempura from scratch everyday and prepare a wide selection of authentic Japanese comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly space.