Comfort Scratch Kitchen

Cooking from scratch in a comfortable setting.

407 N. Lake Dr

Popular Items

FANCY GRITS$9.00
Topped with crispy pulled pork belly, scrambled
Eggs, peppers, onions and chives
CREAMY GRITS$3.50
MAMA'S POT PIE$10.00
Mama’s crispy homemade pie crust, pulled chicken, peas, carrots, and corn 
Eggs Benedict$12.00
MAMA'S CHICKEN N BISCUIT SANDWICH$10.00
Crispy chicken, fried egg, cheddar cheese, and herb aioli served with a side of breakfast potatoes
HALF A BIRD$13.00
Half herb marinated chicken served with smashed sweet potatoes, vegetables of the day and drizzled with a lemon butter sauce 
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
With grapes, dried cherries, and pecans. Topped with lettuce and sweet n spicy bacon on a toasted croissant 
SIDE SALAD$4.00
Tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese, and brioche croutons. Served with choice of dressing
GARLIC PAERMESAN FRIES$6.00
Served with our signature Comfort Sauce
TOMATO BASIL BISQUE$6.00
Garnished with brioche croutons, fresh basil, and parmesan
407 N. Lake Dr

Lexington SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
