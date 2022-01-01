Cake in Comfort

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

High's Cafe & Store image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High's Cafe & Store

726 High St, Comfort

Avg 4.6 (577 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon & Blueberry Yogurt Cake$2.75
Light and delicious mini cake with lemon glaze
1/2 Crab Cakes$7.95
1/2 Crab Cake: 1 crab cake served open face on English muffin with lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade sauce, and capers, served with dill pickle spear
Crab Cakes (2)$14.95
Crab Cakes (2) served open face on English muffin with lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade sauce and capers, served with dill pickle spear
La Calabria Pizzeria image

 

La Calabria Takeout

390 Harmann Sons Road, Comfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Cake$9.00
