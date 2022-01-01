Go
Comfort Bagel

Crafting the ultimate comfort food in Western Massachusetts - exceptional artisan bagels.

1 Open Square Way

Avg 4.7 (21 reviews)

Plain Whipped Cream Cheese - 8oz$5.00
Half Dozen Bagels$11.00
Super Scallion Cream Cheese - 8oz$6.00
Bacon, Honey & Sriracha Cream Cheese - 8oz$6.00
Sweet Vanilla Cream Cheese - 8oz$6.00
Roasted Veggie Cream Cheese - 8oz$6.00
2 Dozen Bagels$42.00
Honey Butter - 8oz$8.00
Dozen Bagels$21.00
1 Open Square Way

Holyoke MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:30 am
