Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Baker
  • /
  • Comfy Food 2 Go, LLC - 5439 Old River Rd
Banner picView gallery

Comfy Food 2 Go, LLC - 5439 Old River Rd

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5439 Old River Rd

Baker, FL 32531

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

5439 Old River Rd, Baker FL 32531

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casbah Coffee Co. - Historic Down Town Crestview
orange starNo Reviews
196 W Pine Ave Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
The Heights - Crestview
orange starNo Reviews
482 N Wilson St. Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
The Wild Olive - 797 N Pearl St
orange starNo Reviews
797 N Pearl St Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Taco’s Way - 252 North Ferdon Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
252 North Ferdon Boulevard Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Mom's Food, LLC. - 2616 Sorrel Ridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2616 Sorrel Ridge Rd Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Helenback Pizza - Crestview
orange starNo Reviews
1296 North Ferdon Blvd Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Baker

Crestview

No reviews yet

Niceville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Milton

No reviews yet

Fort Walton Beach

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

No reviews yet

Destin

No reviews yet

Defuniak Springs

No reviews yet

Miramar Beach

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Comfy Food 2 Go, LLC - 5439 Old River Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston