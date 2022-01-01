Go
Toast

Comida at The Stanley

Come in and enjoy! Comida offers simple, small plate dining at itʼs best. We feature slow-cooked Mexican Soul Food (Mexican Street Food with just a hint of the American South), completely hand crafted cocktails and refreshing N/A beverages, using the freshest ingredients and artisanal preparation, all served with care in an environment that is visually rich but unpretentious – a feast for the senses on all levels.

2501 Dallas Street #140

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Camarones a la Diabla$5.00
GF Spicy shrimp over jalapeno grits with pico de gallo, avocado, house crema and cotija
Arrachera$5.00
GF. Grilled Skirt Steak over Refritos, with Roasted Onions, Pico de Gallo, House Crema and Cotija Cheese
The Situation$5.00
Slow cooked sirloin in Negra Modelo over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with roasted onions and house crema
Chips and Comida Salsa Trio$8.00
GF
Chimayo Chilie Roasted Chicken and Poblano$5.00
GF Served over refritos with asadero, roasted poblanos, The Business and crema
Stellas Pork Carnitas$5.00
Slow cooked pork shoulder in Stella Artois over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with pineapple habanero salsa
Griddle Pork$3.50
Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema
Griddle Chicken$3.50
Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema
Griddle Bacon$3.50
Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema
Comida Guacamole and Chips$11.00
GF
See full menu

Location

2501 Dallas Street #140

Aurora CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora

No reviews yet

Mason's Dumpling Shop Rolling Since 2001

Factory 25

No reviews yet

Factory Fashion Champagne Bar

Annette

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired, Seasonal Cuisine.
Contactless, Curbs

Mondo Market - Stanley Market

No reviews yet

Featuring beautifully crafted deli sandwiches, salads, fresh made pasta, cheese, charcuterie, fine grocery, and prepared foods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston