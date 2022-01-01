Go
Comida Cantina

Comida Cantina provides to you a fushion cuisine blending Latin American and Mexican favorites.
We currently offer indoor dining (following all safety protocols of course!), outdoor patio fire pit tables, heated rooftop dining, carry out and delivery.

1928 Central Street

Popular Items

Burrito Grande Entree$14.00
Black beans, roasted vegetables, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and green chili sauce
Taco Pork$5.00
Pineapple salsa and pickled jalapeño
Taco Smoked Cauliflower$4.00
Roasted corn, arugula, queso fresco, fried shallots, and a creamy ancho slaw
Taco Glazed Grouper$5.50
Mango salsa, sliced avocado and a citrus crema
**Contains Cashew**
Taco Skirt Steak$5.00
Diced onion, cilantro, queso fresco and salsa crudo
Taco Short Rib$5.50
Caramelized onions, pickled carrots, jalapeños and a horseradish aioli
Taco Grilled Chicken$5.00
Avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, jack cheese and a chipotle aioli
Enchiladas Mole Entree$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
*mole contains nuts
Taco Crispy Shrimp$5.50
Panko breaded - contains gluten
Guacamole, corn relish and a chipotle aioli
Chips Plus!
Chips plus salsa or guacamole or both!
Location

1928 Central Street

Evanston IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
