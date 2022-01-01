Comida Cantina
Comida Cantina provides to you a fushion cuisine blending Latin American and Mexican favorites.
We currently offer indoor dining (following all safety protocols of course!), outdoor patio fire pit tables, heated rooftop dining, carry out and delivery.
Location
1928 Central Street
Evanston IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
