Comida Food Truck

Mexican Soul Food - Street Tacos, Quesadillas, Gorditas, Griddled Tacos, Chips, Guac, Salsa and more!

2501 North Dallas Street

Popular Items

Chips and Comida Salsa (GF)$10.00
Fresh tomato salsa and House-made corn tortilla chips.
2 for $18 Margaritas To-Go$18.00
Hand-squeezed juice and premium tequila. Delivered in sealed plastic bottles. Shake and pour over ice! Each bottle contains 120z of pre-mixed Margarita or 2 servings.
Comida Guac and Chips (GF)$13.00
Fresh Guacamole and House-made Corn Tortilla Chips
Wheat Ridge - 8/21
PRE-ORDER BEFORE 12PM FRIDAY AUGUST 21
Pick-up between 4:30-6:30PM AUGUST 21
Location: 3500 Owens Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Street Taco Dinner for 4$68.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
Build & Bake Not 'Yo Nachos (GF)$12.00
Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo chile verde (add shrimp, chorizo, chicken for $4)
(allow 20-25 minutes to prepare and serve)
Bow Mar - 8/1
PRE-ORDER BEFORE 12PM SATURDAY AUGUST 1
**WE CANNOT ACCEPT ORDERS AFTER THE DEADLINE**
Pick-up between 4:30-6:30PM August 1
Location: 5077 Lakeshore Dr, Littleton, CO 80123
Prospect - 8/24
PRE-ORDER BEFORE 11AM MONDAY AUGUST 24
Pick-up between 4:30-6:30PM AUGUST 24
Location: South Coffman Street. between Half Measures and Tempted Ways
Street Taco Dinner for 2$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
Chicken Enchilada Dinner$45.00
Heat & Eat Enchilada Dinner- 8 Chimayo Chicken Enchiladas served with Rice and Black Beans. Gluten Free
2501 North Dallas Street

Aurora CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
