**STOMP YOUR BOOTS**
Comix Roadhouse is the place to go for a boot stompin’ good time! From #TBTKaraoke every Thursday and live, local & regional country music every Friday & Saturday night, to mechanical bull riding, and Roadhouse dancers.
**LAUGH WITH US**
The comedy club at Comix Roadhouse is open every Thursday through Sunday with entertainment nightly and late-night shows Thursday through Saturday.

** GRAB SOME GRUB & WET YOUR WHISTLE **
The Roadhouse offers a delicious authentic Texas-style offering with favorites like smoked brisket, Baby Back Ribs, and pulled pork with a focus on farm fresh ingredients, delivered daily. Craft beer has always been our thing. Our fully stocked bar and crew of mixologists are creating unique country-themed cocktails nightly. Whiskey lover? We’ve got a selection you’d wrassle for!
Perfect for birthdays, bachelor + bachelorette parties, and so much more.
Book a table or the entire room—the possibilities are endless!

ROADHOUSE BURGER$18.00
GIANT PRETZEL$14.00
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd

Uncasville CT

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:45 am
