Crepes in Commack

6120 Jericho Tpke, Commack
|Banh Xeo Chay (Vegetable Crepe)
|$18.95
Our banh xeo vegetable prepared with additional mixed vegetables to replace the pork and shrimp
|Banh Xeo (Pork & Shrimp Crepe)
|$18.95
Literally named for the sizzling sound the batter makes with it is poured into the crepe pan, banh xeo is made of a rice flour, coccount milk and turmeric batter and filled with a mix of bean sprouts, onions, pork and shrimp. It is served with a variety of herbs and lettuce and paired w/our vinaigrette.