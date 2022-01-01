Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Commack

Commack restaurants
Commack restaurants that serve salmon

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jackson's

6005 Jericho Tpke, Commack

Avg 4.1 (1865 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$26.95
stone ground mustard
More about Jackson's
Sangria 71 - Commack

1095 Jericho Turnpike, Commack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon a la Parrilla$25.00
Grilled salmon, sauteed onions w/red wine reduction
More about Sangria 71 - Commack

