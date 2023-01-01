Short ribs in Commack
Commack restaurants that serve short ribs
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Commack - 6120 Jericho Tpke
The Rolling Spring Roll - Commack - 6120 Jericho Tpke
6120 Jericho Tpke, Commack
|Angus Beef Short Ribs
|$20.95
A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
|side Short Ribs
|$12.00
More about Meet Izakaya Ramen Bar - 10 Jericho Tpke
Meet Izakaya Ramen Bar - 10 Jericho Tpke
10 Jericho Tpke, commack
|Short Rib Ramen
|$17.00
Served with corn, scallions, Bamboo Shoot (menma), black fungus mushroom, boiled egg, imitation crab (Kani)& Noodles
|Braised Short Rib
|$30.00
Slow cooked bone-in short rib, seasonal vegetable, top with shichimi, house BBQ sauce