Short ribs in Commack

Commack restaurants
Toast

Commack restaurants that serve short ribs

The Rolling Spring Roll - Commack - 6120 Jericho Tpke

6120 Jericho Tpke, Commack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Angus Beef Short Ribs$20.95
A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
side Short Ribs$12.00
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Commack - 6120 Jericho Tpke
Meet Izakaya Ramen Bar - 10 Jericho Tpke

10 Jericho Tpke, commack

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Ramen$17.00
Served with corn, scallions, Bamboo Shoot (menma), black fungus mushroom, boiled egg, imitation crab (Kani)& Noodles
Braised Short Rib$30.00
Slow cooked bone-in short rib, seasonal vegetable, top with shichimi, house BBQ sauce
More about Meet Izakaya Ramen Bar - 10 Jericho Tpke

