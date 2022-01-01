Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Skirt steaks in
Commack
/
Commack
/
Skirt Steaks
Commack restaurants that serve skirt steaks
GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Jackson's
6005 Jericho Tpke, Commack
Avg 4.1
(1865 reviews)
Marinated Skirt Steak
$37.95
house marinated, pan fried onions
More about Jackson's
Sangria 71 - Commack
1095 Jericho Turnpike, Commack
No reviews yet
Skirt steak & grill shrimp
$48.00
More about Sangria 71 - Commack
