Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Commerce Township restaurants you'll love

Go
Commerce Township restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Commerce Township

Commerce Township's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Commerce Township restaurants

Willson's Pub N Grill image

 

Willson's Pub N Grill

2256 Union Lake Road, Commerce Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$11.90
A Char-Grilled ½ lb Premium
Burger with a Pickle Spear.
(Sub our Gluten Free Bun)
Steak Bites$12.90
Seasoned Ribeye Pieces with Mushrooms, Onions in a Parmesan Cream Sauce
Flank Stk Roll Up$12.50
Steak Strips, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Mixed Cheeses, Rolled in a Warm Flour Tortilla, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa 
More about Willson's Pub N Grill
Anaam's Palate image

 

Anaam's Palate

2534 Union Lake Rd, Commerce Township

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
More about Anaam's Palate
It's A Matter of Taste image

 

It's A Matter of Taste

2323 Union Lake Rd, Commerce Charter Twp

No reviews yet
More about It's A Matter of Taste
Map

More near Commerce Township to explore

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston