Chicken tenders in Commerce Township
Commerce Township restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Willson's Pub N Grill
Willson's Pub N Grill
2256 Union Lake Road, Commerce Township
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$6.99
|CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES
|$11.90
More about Sheldons Street Pizza Union Lake - 2510 Union Lake
Sheldons Street Pizza Union Lake - 2510 Union Lake
2510 Union Lake, Commerce
|3pc Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
We recommend our house "Sheldon's Sauce" with our Chicken Tenders!
|5pc Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
We recommend our house "Sheldon's Sauce" with our Chicken Tenders!