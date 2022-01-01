Commerce restaurants you'll love
Must-try Commerce restaurants
More about Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar
Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar
2203 Culver St., Commerce
|Popular items
|Cheesebread
|$5.50
Topped with garlic butter and Parmesan parsley.
|Hamburger
|$8.50
Flame Grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.25
Hand-Battered chicken breast served crispy and golden, topped with country gravy.
More about Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce TX
Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce TX
1600 Lee St, Commerce
More about Cork & Brew
Cork & Brew
1136 Main St., Commerce