Chicken salad in Commerce
Commerce restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
2203 Culver St., Commerce
|Lunch Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad
|$8.50
Chicken, strawberries, red onion, fetta crumbles, and candied pecans. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.
|Lunch Chicken ranch Tater and Salad
|$8.50
Chicken, ranch dressing, butter blend, blended cheese and bacon.
|Lunch Fiesta Chicken Tater and Salad
|$8.50
Chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions, jalapenos. Topped with queso, Pico and blended cheese.