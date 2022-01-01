Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Commerce

Commerce restaurants
Commerce restaurants that serve quesadillas

Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.

2203 Culver St., Commerce

Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Chicken and cheese quesadilla, one side and a kid's beverage.
MED Pizza Quesadilla$18.00
Your choice of two toppings and cheese, all baked between two layers of our thin dough. topped with roasted garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara or ranch dressing.
Quesadillas$11.00
Cheddar and jack cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with your choice of Chicken, fajita steak, or shrimp.Served with chipotle ranch, and rice.
Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce Tx

1600 Lee St, Commerce

Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
Tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla$11.99
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Plain cheese quesadillia
