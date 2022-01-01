Quesadillas in Commerce
Commerce restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
2203 Culver St., Commerce
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
Chicken and cheese quesadilla, one side and a kid's beverage.
|MED Pizza Quesadilla
|$18.00
Your choice of two toppings and cheese, all baked between two layers of our thin dough. topped with roasted garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara or ranch dressing.
|Quesadillas
|$11.00
Cheddar and jack cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with your choice of Chicken, fajita steak, or shrimp.Served with chipotle ranch, and rice.
More about Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce Tx
Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce Tx
1600 Lee St, Commerce
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.99
Tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
|Quesadilla
|$11.99
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
Plain cheese quesadillia