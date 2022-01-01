Tacos in Commerce
Commerce restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
2203 Culver St., Commerce
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.95
Grilled Cajun seasoned white fish, or breaded shrimp, shredded cabbage, Baja Sauce, Cotija cheese, lime & Pico. Served with rice.
|Sinlge Street Taco
|$4.95
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Choose Pork Carnita, Chicken, Fajita Steak, or Beef Brisket. Made with Cotija cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served on warm corn or flour tortillas with rice, limes and House made Salsa Verde.
More about Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce Tx
Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce Tx
1600 Lee St, Commerce
|Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Fried or grilled fish on flour tortillas with lettuce cabbage pick de gallo and chipotle sauce
|Tacos Mexicanos
|$13.99
Four corn tortillas your choice meat with cilantro and onions served with guacamole
|#15 Tacos Mexicanos
|$10.99
Three street tacos your choice of meat with cilantro and onions on corn tortilla