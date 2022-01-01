Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Commerce

Commerce restaurants
Commerce restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.

2203 Culver St., Commerce

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$13.95
Grilled Cajun seasoned white fish, or breaded shrimp, shredded cabbage, Baja Sauce, Cotija cheese, lime & Pico. Served with rice.
Sinlge Street Taco$4.95
Street Tacos$11.00
Choose Pork Carnita, Chicken, Fajita Steak, or Beef Brisket. Made with Cotija cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served on warm corn or flour tortillas with rice, limes and House made Salsa Verde.
More about Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
Main pic

 

Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce Tx

1600 Lee St, Commerce

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.99
Fried or grilled fish on flour tortillas with lettuce cabbage pick de gallo and chipotle sauce
Tacos Mexicanos$13.99
Four corn tortillas your choice meat with cilantro and onions served with guacamole
#15 Tacos Mexicanos$10.99
Three street tacos your choice of meat with cilantro and onions on corn tortilla
More about Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce Tx

