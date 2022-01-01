Waffles in Commerce
Commerce restaurants that serve waffles
More about Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
2203 Culver St., Commerce
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.95
Hand-Battered chicken, over a crispy freshly made Belgium waffle. Served with spicy maple flavored syrup and strawberry butter.
More about Texas Cafe Diner - 2000 Live Oak St
Texas Cafe Diner - 2000 Live Oak St
2000 Live Oak St, Commerce
|Belgian Waffle Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders toasted in spicy seasoning, American cheese, coleslaw and honey mustard mayo.
|Chicken and Waffles
|$12.00
Homemade fried chicken breast served with creamy gravy and topped with powdered sugar.