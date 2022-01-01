Go
Toast

Commodore Grill

Come in and enjoy!

259 East Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)

Popular Items

Fattoush Salad$11.95
Traditional Burger$12.95
Falafel Wrap$9.95
Kafta Kabob$18.95
Hummus$8.95
Marinated Steak Tips$22.95
Grape Leaves$9.95
Chicken Kabob Wrap$9.95
Honey Chicken$15.95
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

259 East Main Street

East Hampstead NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Toss N' Sauce

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atkinson House of Pizza & Roast Beef

No reviews yet

Serving up the best north shore inspired Roast Beefs and Pizza around!

LaBelle Winery Derry

No reviews yet

14 Route 111, Derry, NH 03038

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston