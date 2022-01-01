Go
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

Whether it is for a quick bite, full meal, or celebration cake we deliver world class quality and flavor in every dish and pastry.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1706 Westheimer Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)

Popular Items

Pistachio Croissant$4.50
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron$2.50
Classic Chocolate Chip$3.50
Latte$3.75
Kouign-Amann$4.25
Almond Croissant$4.50
Birthday Macaron$2.50
Butter Croissant$4.00
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1706 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
