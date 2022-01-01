Go
Common Bond On-the-Go is a drive through style concept located at 3210 N Shepherd Drive. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

3210 N Shepherd Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kugelhopf$4.00
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Latte
Iced Latte
Almond Croissant$4.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Butter Croissant$4.00
Location

3210 N Shepherd Dr

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
