Common Bond On-the-Go is a drive through style concept located at 601 Heights Boulevard. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

601 Heights Blvd • $$

Pistachio Croissant$4.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Iced Latte
Almond Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Latte
Morning Bun$4.00
Cranberry Orange Scone$3.50
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

601 Heights Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
