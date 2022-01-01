Go
Common Bond On-the-Go is located at 4201 Main Street. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

4201 Main St Ste 110

Popular Items

Latte
Ham & Cheese$8.50
jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread
Topo Chico$3.25
Texas Club Croissant$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Health Nut Scone$3.75
Classic Chocolate Chip$3.50
Walnut Chocolate Chip$3.75
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Moroccan Beef Po Boy$9.50
spiced moroccan beef, olive tapenade, kale slaw, lemon vinaigrette, french bread
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
