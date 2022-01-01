Go
Common Bond On The Go

2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150

Latte
Ham & Cheese$8.50
jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread
Seared Salmon Mediterranean Bowl$9.50
seared salmon, romaine lettuce, marinated chickpeas, green beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Cortado$3.25
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Sesame Soy Chicken Bowl$9.00
soy glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, edamame, sesame dressing
Texas Club Croissant$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Izakaya WA

Come on in and enjoy!

Brasserie 19

With its crisp white interior and gorgeous table-hopping crowd, Brasserie 19 is easily the most see and be seen restaurant in town. The high-octane ambience is fueled by one of the city’s best wine lists – an unconventional approach to pricing that has every table topped with a bottle.

OSTIA

Ostia will be “New American” with Mediterranean and Italian undertones. To us that means a fun menu that is ever changing, eclectic, and honest. Made up of a la carte meats, pastas, seasonal salads, diverse sides, while focusing on the philosophies of farm to table, seasonality & simplicity. Our efforts will be focused on sourcing local and sustainable food while being a neighborhood restaurant.

Earthcraft Juicery

Carefully crafted Raw, Cold-Pressed Juices and Superfood Smoothies!

