Go
Toast

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

In every city, village and town the “common bond” that everyone shares is the love of good food. It bridges together all ages, cultures and beliefs. From this idea Common Bond Bistro & Bakery was opened in May 2014 in the Montrose area of Houston, TX. Now at 5 locations total, Common Bond is a neighborhood favorite where the community gathers to dine and bond over good food and extraordinary pastries.

8728 Westpark Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Challah Loaf$6.50
Lemon Berry Cake$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Strawberry Champagne Cake$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
Vanilla Cake$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Confetti Cake$45.00
confetti cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Black & White Cake$36.00
2 layers of vanilla and 1 layer of chocolate cake filled with vanilla buttercream & fudge, finished with ganache and chocolate glaze
Sprouted Sourdough$6.00
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$36.00
chocolate cake willed with chocolate raspberry mousse & ganache, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake$36.00
3 layers of Chocolate Cake filled with Salted Caramel Buttercream drizzled with Caramel & iced with Chocolate Buttercream & finished with a Chocolate Ganache Drip
See full menu

Location

8728 Westpark Dr

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tortillerias La Reyna #6

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nara Cafe

No reviews yet

Open late night and early morning. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night snacks all freshly prepared.

Suzie's Pastry Shoppe

No reviews yet

Our sweets are created from scratch from unaltered traditional recipes passed down for generations using only fresh, quality ingredients.
Our chefs have decades of experience in perfecting every dessert and have a passion for what they do, ensuring a consistent and high quality selection.

Mi Pueblito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston