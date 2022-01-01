Go
Common Good Bakery

Our purpose is to better the lives of everyone we encounter. We believe that optimism and purposeful action should be a part of everything we do. Yes, we make killer bread and pastries, but we also aspire to be a leading positive influence within the communities we serve. Come check out what we’re doing.

SOUPS

537 W 14th Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

Savory Gougère$2.00
a satisfying puff of cheesy goodness flavored with gruyère de comté
Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
housemade eggs, our basil pesto, wild mushrooms, roasted red peppers, aged cheddar & provolone cheeses
Drip Coffee
Freshly brewed and roasted locally in Traverse City
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
housemade eggs, paired with your choice of rice farms protein, aged cheddar & provolone cheeses
Morning Bun$5.00
our addictive cinnamon rolls, made with flaky croissant dough
Brownie$4.00
chewy, dark chocolate, LOTS of butter!
Rustic Rolls$1.50
versatile rolls hand-formed from our baguette dough
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
our petit pain au chocolat, featuring valrhona chocolate
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
rice farms smoked ham, gruyère de comté, and a touch of wholegrain dijon.
"Anything But" Plain Croissant$5.00
buttery goodness, the best west of france!
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

537 W 14th Street

Traverse City MI

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

