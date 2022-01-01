Common Grill

Go
112 South Main Street

Popular Items

Baja California Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer Battered Pacific Cod, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Cucumber Citrus Relish, Roasted Tomato-Red Pepper Salsa, Red Pepper Mayo, Warm Flour Tortilla, French Fries
The Grill's Burger$15.00
Creekstone Farms Black Angus Ground Chuck on a Toasted Bun & any of these Toppings: Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Blue Cheese, Jarlsberg Swiss, Mushrooms, Sauteed Red Onions, Bacon. French Fries
Chocolate Pots de Creme$8.00
Warm Caramel, Sea Salt, Whipped Cream
Warm Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding$8.00
Mocha and Vanilla Bean Creme Anglaise, Caramel Sauce
112 South Main Street

Chelsea MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
