Common Ground Bakery Cafe

Common Ground Cafe! We have been in Hampden for 25 years, and just recently relocated! We believe in creating a third space, a home away from home, where our customers can be themselves and part of a great local community. Join us 7 days a week from 7am – 3pm and enjoy a positive, friendly environment with delicious foods and beverages, made in house every day.
Due to the uptick in Covid 19 cases will be not be offering indoor dining at this time. Mask are required for entry. We miss you, but we want to make sure our staff and community stays safe and healthy. Thank you!

3543 Chestnut Avenue

Popular Items

OG Muffin$4.00
Our "Original Muffins" for those of us without dietary restrictions. Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house every day.
Iced Coffee$3.00
Batch brewed iced coffee from local roasters.
Cold Brew$4.75
Locally roasted coffee brewed in cold water over 24 hours.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Soft egg and melted cheddar on choice of a bagel or toast. Add choice of breakfast meat or toppings to customize!
Chai Peanut Butter Banana$7.50
Chai concentrate, peanut butter, banana, almond milk and ice (contains dairy - choose masala chai option for dairy-free!)
Bagels$2.25
Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)
Vanilla Chai
Sweetened and spiced black tea blend with choice of steamed milk (contains dairy).
Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.
Elm$10.99
House chicken salad with bacon, muenster cheese and sweet red pepper relish on multigrain bread.
3543 Chestnut Avenue

Baltimore MD

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

