Common Man - Concord NH

25 Water Street

Popular Items

Emma’s Mac & Cheese$6.99
House-Made!
Uncommon Salad$7.49
Tossed and ready to enjoy with seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans. (If you are adding steak tips, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments section below.)
Grilled Steak Tips$21.99
Marinated steak tips grilled to perfection and topped with peppers and onions.
Kickin’ Chicken Tenders$7.99
Smokehouse Burger$14.99
Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with Cheddar, red onion jam, peppered bacon and a smoky aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and french fries.
Caesar Salad$7.49
Tossed and ready to enjoy with romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan and house-made dressing. (If you choose steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)
Best Burger Around$11.99
Seasoned and char-grilled to perfection. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Steak Tip Salad$18.99
Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens, tossed with blue cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portobello mushrooms and crispy onions.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with french fries.
Cheesecake$6.99
Our creamy NY-style cheesecake. Have it plain or choose from chocolate and candied hazelut topping or brulee style.
25 Water Street

Concord NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
