Go
Toast

Common Man - Lincoln NH

Come in and enjoy!

10 Pollard Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory BBQ or ranch dressing. Finished with Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with a pickle and french fries.
Caesar Salad$6.49
Tossed and ready to enjoy with romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan and house-made dressing.
Pulled Pork Mac ‘N Cheese$15.99
Our classic mac ‘n cheese with pulled pork and caramelized onions.
Apple Walnut Chicken$17.99
A Common Man favorite! Savory apple stuffing, walnut panko crust and maple cream. Served with a fresh vegetable.
Lobster Corn Chowder$7.99
Served with warm cornbread.
Chicken Pot Pie$15.99
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery and onions. Skillet-baked in a savory chicken gravy.
Uncommon Salad$6.49
Tossed and ready to enjoy with seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied nuts.
Smokehouse Burger$13.99
Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with Cheddar, red onion jam, peppered bacon and a smoky aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and french fries.
Kickin’ Chicken Tenders$7.99
Common Man Best Burger$10.49
Seasoned, char-grilled to perfection.
See full menu

Location

10 Pollard Road

Lincoln NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nachos Mexican Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lovett's Inn & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Real Food for Real Folk! Restaurant open Fridays and Saturdays, 5pm - 8:30pm

Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn

No reviews yet

Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn is a family and pet friendly complex located in the heart of the spectacular White Mountains of New Hampshire. Minutes from skiing and outdoor recreation, it also offers such amenities as free Wi-Fi, a seasonal pool, live entertainment and an art gallery. The motel, fully renovated in 2015, features clean and comfortable rooms. In the winter 2018, eight rooms will be Universal Design compliant, as are the restaurant and saloon. Please reserve a room today. The motel is open 7 days a week.
The restaurant is a big supporter of the sustainable food movement - local, seasonal dishes have always been the driving force behind its menu. Chef Juan has created some tasted dishes! Stop by and try them out.

Ore Mill Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston