Common Man - Windham

Come in and enjoy!

88 Range Road

Popular Items

Uncommon Salad$7.49
Tossed and ready to enjoy with seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans. (If you are adding steak tips, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments section below.)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with french fries.
Kickin’ Chicken Tenders$7.99
Blackened Chicken Tacos$9.49
Slow-braised chicken served in warm flour tortillas with chipotle ranch broccoli slaw. Drizzled with sour cream.
Baked Onion Soup$6.99
Browned with Swiss
Best Burger Around$11.99
Seasoned and char-grilled to perfection. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Lobster Corn Chowdah$8.99
Classically good! Served with Cornbread.
New England Pot Roast$19.49
Slow-braised pot roast with braised vegetables and natural pan jus sauce.
Grilled Steak Tips$21.99
Marinated steak tips grilled to perfection and topped with peppers and onions.
Apple Walnut Chicken$18.99
A Common Man Favorite. Savory apple stuffing , walnut panko crust and maple cream.
Location

88 Range Road

Windham NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
