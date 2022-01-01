Go
Common Roots Brewing Company

We are excited to debut Pizza to-go as the first offering from our kitchen. We are focused on local, simple and satisfying fare that seeks to balance quality, accessibility and innovation in the same manner as we approach our beers.

58 Saratoga Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

B.Y.O.P.$16.00
Build your own pizza. Please select your desired crust, sauce and toppings from the provided selections. Unless otherwise indicated, all B.Y.O.P. will be served with house cheese blend.
3B's Knees$16.00
Brussel Sprouts / Oscar's Bacon / Bleu Cheese / House Cheese Blend / Roasted Garlic / Hot Honey
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Bites / House Greens / Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Carrots / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Lemon Vinaigrette
Localvore$16.00
Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Local Bacon / Italian Sausage
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
Crispy Chicken Bites / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / House-made Buffalo Sauce / Roasted Garlic / Scallions / House Cheese Blend
The Not So Common Burger$13.00
This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a sweet potato/quinoa/black bean/chick pea patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and garlic aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...
OG$12.00
Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups (+$2)
Protein Power Salad$14.00
House Greens / Quinoa / Roasted Sweet Potatoes / Candied Walnuts / Apple / Feta / Sherry Vinaigrette
Crispy Bites$10.00
Crispy fried bites of chicken thigh tossed to your preference with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich: Please choose from Southern (no heat) or Nashville Hot (plenty of heat). Chicken can be grilled instead of fried upon request. Served with house-made chips.
Location

58 Saratoga Avenue

South Glens Fall NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
