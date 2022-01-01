Common Roots Brewing Company
We are excited to debut Pizza to-go as the first offering from our kitchen. We are focused on local, simple and satisfying fare that seeks to balance quality, accessibility and innovation in the same manner as we approach our beers.
58 Saratoga Avenue
Popular Items
Location
58 Saratoga Avenue
South Glens Fall NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Giavano's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Mint
Inspired plates, crafted potions
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
Welcome friends! Satisfy your hunger with a Backdoor Burger! We offer beef, veggie & Impossible® patties. Feed the family with a Burger Bundle. Don't feel like a burger - try our Mac & Cheese, Wings or Buffalo Salad! We also have kids' meals they will love!
Rock Hill Bakehouse
Delicious vegan food made from scratch … breakfasts, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and soups. Cinnamon rolls, biscotti, scones & cookies.