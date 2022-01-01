Go
Common Ground Arlington

Your friendly neighborhood bar and grill!

319 Broadway

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$9.00
Slow-braised pork + prosciutto, swiss cheese, pickles and chipotle mayo on a pressed panini bread
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$16.95
Our housemade four cheese sauce, mixed with shell pasta and topped with breaded buffalo chicken + oven baked, topped with crumbled bleu cheese
Char Grilled Hamburger$14.00
7oz housemade burger served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato + pickles
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
With grilled chicken, lettuce, carrots, and bleu cheese dressing
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.95
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, house made caesar dressing + parmesan
cheese
Broadway Burger$15.95
7oz housemade burger. Served on brioche roll with grilled pork belly + onion raisin chutney. A choice of Cheddar, Swiss, American, or Bleu Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato + pickles
Bowl Clam Chowder$8.00
Wellfleet clams, pork bacon, potatoes + fresh herbs
Kids Hot Dog$4.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fried chicken topped with our signature spicy aioli, tomato + lettuce
Location

Arlington MA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
