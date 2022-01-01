Common Roots Cafe

Taaza Takeout

My dad and I started Taaza Takeout with one goal in mind, 'to make quality South Asian food more accessible in our local community'. For us that meant, a simple menu of fresh food made to order and served as takeaway for the convenience of portability and sharing.

Whether you want to eat in or takeout, give us a try and help us spread our love for food and the rich culture that comes with it.

