Common Roots Cafe

Healthy eating with plant based highlights.

SMOOTHIES

2203 Ocean Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
Acai Bowl$10.00
Bananas, Strawberries, Sunflower Seed Butter, Almond Milk, and Acai. Topped with House Granola (gf), Sliced almonds, Coconut, and Fresh Fruit.
Big Wave$8.00
2 eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sriracha Aioli, and Choice of Bread.
Hash browns (2)$2.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Baby Kale, Cashew Caesar Dressing, Hemp Seed Parmesan, Crispy Chickpeas, on a Wheat Wrap.
Basic Beach$6.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin.
Common Roots Burrito$8.00
2 Eggs, Bacon, Salsa, Seasoned Home Fries, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, on a Wheat Wrap.
DAY PICKING UP
PLEASE CHOOSE A DAY :)
Seas The Day$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar, Shaved Red Onion, Spicy Mayo, Wheat Wrap
Reubenator$9.00
House Roasted Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Cole Slaw, Remoulade, on Grilled Wheat Bread.
Location

2203 Ocean Blvd

Rye NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
