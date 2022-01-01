COMMONS Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Seltzer$0.99
Create Your Own Salad$7.00
Choice of Romaine, Spinach or Mesclun Greens
COMMONS Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Apples, Pears, Walnuts, Sun-dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese and Sherry Shalot Dressing
Avocado Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Avacado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion and Chipotle Mayo in a Wrap
Commons Burger$6.50
Signature Burger served with Cheese and our uncommon COMMONS Sauce
Chicken Fingers$7.00
Turkey Burger$7.00
Served on a Martins Potato Roll
Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella$7.50
Meat, Egg & Cheese$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Location

2 Teleport Drive

STATEN ISLAND NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
