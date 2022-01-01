COMMONS Cafe

DiLeo's Pizzeria

​DiLeo's Pizzeria has established a reputation for providing the highest quality food, excellent customer service and speedy delivery to customers in the Staten Island area. We can promise satisfaction because all dishes at DiLeo's Pizzeria are freshly prepared every day with premium ingredients. We specialize in New York-style pizza, party trays, pizza by the slice, homemade dough and pasta, antipasto, wraps, full delicatessen, and whole wheat crust. We offer catering, dine-in, take out, and outdoor seating services. Our restaurant is open 7 days a week to serve you better. Our warm and friendly staff welcomes your next dine-in visit or delivery order!

