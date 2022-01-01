Go
Toast

Commonwealth Cambridge

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

11 Broad Canal Way • $$

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Eggplant$15.50
Spicy Goat Cheese, B & B Pickles, Spinach, Sweet Potato Bread
Roasted Turkey$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
Pastrami Rachel$15.50
Cole Slaw, Gruyere, 1000 Island, Marble Rye
CW Burger$16.50
Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Shrettuce, Pickles, Secret Sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Kale, Parm, Foccacia Crouton
CW Burger$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
Thai Peanut Salad$14.00
Nappa Cabbage, Romaine, Cucumber, Roasted Peanuts, Peanut-Ginger Dressing
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$11.00
Fried Chicken$15.50
Pickled Cherry Pepper Ranch, Cole Slaw, Pepper Jelly, Sweet Potato Bread
Side of Duck Fat Fries$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

11 Broad Canal Way

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EVOO- Cambridge

No reviews yet

Eclectic American Fare - Locally and Seasonally Sourced! A Sustainable Member of Our Community Since 1998! Book your next office dinner or family party with us! We have beautiful private rooms and can accommodate large groups!

K2 Café

No reviews yet

K2 is a full service coffee bar, cafe and meeting space where people, passions and ideas converge.

Tatte Catering

No reviews yet

Contact us with any questions! 617-945-1205, catering@tattebakery.com. We require a $100 order minimum.

Senses Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston