Go
Toast

Commonwealth Coffeehouse

A unique space for downtown Scranton! Open, relaxing. A truly friendly, comfortable setting to enjoy good coffee and handcrafted sandwiches. Plus, a nice boutique to satisfy that shopping impulse or find something unique.
Good Coffee, Good Food, Gifts – all in a comfortable setting, what more…

SANDWICHES

101 Penn Avenue

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

ICED COFFEE; HOUSE BLEND$1.72
Breakfast Banderita$5.25
Our signature breakfast "Banderitas" are prepared in a lightly floured tortillas, your choice of meat or veggies, and scrambled eggs
Chips$0.75
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.45
Fried Egg & Cheese Sandwich Brioche Bun$4.25
COFFEE; BREWED$1.72
TURKEY BAGUETTE$8.95
Our roasted turkey piled on high on our signature brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion & mayo. Cran Mayo +0.50; Avocado Spread + 2.00; Add Bacon +1.75
Bagel$2.25
LATTE
OMELETTE$6.45
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

101 Penn Avenue

Scranton PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Household 6 Creations

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noir

No reviews yet

We are here to serve you.
Coming soon 2021.

Peculiar Kitchen

No reviews yet

Asian inspired menu with ramen bowl staples, while including our love for for keeping things fresh and new. Stay tuned for updates to come!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston