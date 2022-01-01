Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Commonwealth Joe

1304 Reviews

$

520 12th St S

Arlington, VA 22202

Popular Items

Hot Raspberry Rose Latte$5.35
Spring has sprung with this latte has raspberry syrup combined with white chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and crushed edible rose petals.
Hot Coco Caramel Crunch Latte$5.35
Dive into spring with this favorite pastime cookie! Our chocolate ganache based latte has hints of caramel, coconut and brown sugar. Topped with whipped cream and a crispy coconut cookie.
Passion Fruit Lemonade $4.75
Our version of the classic Arnold Palmer. Our passion fruit tea combined with lemonade, the perfect afternoon pick-me up!
Hot Berry Blossom Latte$5.35
Last springs customer favorite is back! Our blueberry flavored drink has subtle notes of grenadine. Sweet and sour that evoke the freshness of spring.
Vanilla Latte$4.35
A classic espresso based drink with vanilla.
Iced Raspberry Rose Latte $5.85
Spring has sprung with this latte that has raspberry syrup combined with white chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and crushed edible rose petals.
Iced Coco Caramel Crunch Latte$5.85
Dive into spring with this favorite pastime cookie! Our chocolate ganache based drink has hints of caramel, coconut and brown sugar. Topped with whipped cream and a crispy coconut cookie.
Iced Berry Blossom Latte $5.85
Last springs customer favorite is back! Our blueberry flavored drink has subtle notes of grenadine. Sweet and sour that evoke the freshness of spring.
Classic Latte$3.65
A classic espresso based drink
Caramel Latte$4.35
A classic espresso based drink with caramel.

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

520 12th St S, Arlington VA 22202

Commonwealth Joe

orange star4.6 • 1304 Reviews
