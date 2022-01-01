Go
Welcome to Commonwealth Cantina!

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, avocado, your choice of cheese.
Side of Bacon$4.00
Bacon, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, bacon, your choice of cheese.
(2) Bacon, Egg, Cheese Tacos$6.00
Two flour tortilla tacos filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, and melted cheddar cheese.
3 Taco Entree$14.00
3 tacos served w/ beans and rice
Guacamole & Chips$8.00
Fresh made Guacamole served w/ chips
Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of meat served with pico.sour cream and guac
Side of Eggs$4.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.00
3 pancakes with powder sugar and honey butter
Side of Potatoes$4.00
Location

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
