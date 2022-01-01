Commonwealth Cantina
Welcome to Commonwealth Cantina!
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW
Popular Items
Location
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pitch Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Magpie and the Tiger
A cozy dining room in Petworth serving Korean-American inspired food, wine, and no-ABV cocktails
Timber Pizza Mobile 2
Come in and enjoy!
Timber Pizza Mobile 1
Come in and enjoy!