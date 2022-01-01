Go
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop

Communion Modern Diner and
Coffee Shop is a place to connect in our community. Modern Diner is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday-Sunday, and top-notch coffee is available all week into the evenings at our Coffee Shop.

514 Lockwood Drive

Biscuits & Eggs$11.00
American Breakfast$10.00
Lemonade$2.00
Iced Tea - MD$2.00
Egg - Each$1.00
California Toast$10.00
Granola & Yogurt$9.00
Coffee - MD$3.00
Side of Avocado$2.00
Side of Fruit$3.50
514 Lockwood Drive

Richardson TX

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
