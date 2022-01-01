Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
Communion Modern Diner and
Coffee Shop is a place to connect in our community. Modern Diner is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday-Sunday, and top-notch coffee is available all week into the evenings at our Coffee Shop.
514 Lockwood Drive
Location
Richardson TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
