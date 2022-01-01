Go
Community offers high-end American Classics with a eco friendly focus- with a full bar and a wide selection of biodynamic and natural wines.

Cheeseburger with Ground Chuck$21.00
Cheeseburger with Ground Chuck - double patty, melted cheddar, and fries
Community Bowl$17.00
rice, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, radicchio, peanuts, cilantro, mint, sesame lime dressing
Farmhouse Vegetable Soup$10.00
Vegetable Soup of the Day
Coconut Corn Chowder$10.00
Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad$14.00
mixed greens, pistachios, pecorino, grapes, honey vinaigrette
Grilled Artichokes$15.00
horseradish tartar sauce
Famous French Dip$26.00
thinly sliced roasted prime rib served on a baguette with au jus
Sauteed Broccolini$9.00
Free Range Herb Chicken$28.00
served with warm stuffing
Farmers Chopped Salad$14.00
seasonal chopped vegetables, romaine, feta, tarragon vinaigrette
50 West 72nd Street

Manhattan NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
