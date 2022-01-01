Sweetbriar

“Cozy” and “comforting” best describe the scene and the cooking here, from chef Bryce Shuman (Betony, Eleven Madison Park). You’ll definitely want to linger in the front lounge, where the in-house band plays during weekend brunches. Further inside, you’ll relish sipping on French 75s at the bar, and feasting on sticky, sweet, and smoky black pepper maple duroc ribs paired with buttery, fluffy cornbread.

