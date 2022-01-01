Go
Community Bakery image
Bagels

Community Bakery

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

159 Reviews

$$

1200 Main Street

Little Rock, AR 72202

Popular Items

Petit Four$2.25
Petit four basic decoration - chocolate or vanilla
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.95
Create your dream sammie!! You choose the breads and fixings.
Iced Sugar Cookie with Writing$3.95
Famous CB Iced Sugar Cookie with your script (size limitations)
Iced Sugar Cookies - 1 Dozen$21.50
Dozen of our famous Iced Sugar Cookies
Sand Tart Cookie$0.55
Famous pecan and chocolate cookie
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Bacon, egg and cheese on toasted croissant
Donut- Glazed$1.20
Really yummy glaze and goodness
Panini Smoked Turkey & Goat Cheese$9.50
Smoked Turkey and Goat Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Pesto-Mayo on Ciabatta Bread
Iced Sugar Cookie$1.80
Our famous Iced Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.65
Tea size chocolate chip cookie
Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am

1200 Main Street, Little Rock AR 72202

