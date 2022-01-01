Go
Community Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

1200 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)

Popular Items

Cowboy Cookies - 1 Dozen$7.15
Dozen cowboy cookies
Hot Cross Buns$7.55
Java Box$16.50
serves 8 cups of coffee. includes cups, sweeteners, condiments
Candle$1.85
Packs of candles or number candles
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.55
Create your dream sammie!! You choose the breads and fixings.
Latte$4.10
Steamed milk and espresso
Drip Coffee$2.25
Hot cup of locally roasted coffees
Petit Four$2.25
Petit four basic decoration - chocolate or vanilla
Bagel, Asiago Cheese$1.70
Asiago cheese topped bagel
M&M Cookies - 1 Dozen$9.90
Dozen M&M cookies
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1200 Main Street

Little Rock AR

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

