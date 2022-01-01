Go
Community Bowl Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

518 Main St

Avg 4.7 (37 reviews)
Location

518 Main St

Dumont IA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

