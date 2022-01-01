Go
Community Coffee Cart

Welcome to Community Coffee Cart. We're "Coffee With A Shot Of Purpose"

1125 1st Street S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Nashville Honey
With a bit of southern sweetness, The Nashville Honey gets its namesake from Courtney, who we met at a local business employee appreciation event.
The Nashville Honey is made up of our creamy house espresso, poured over a mixture of sweet honey and a bit of brown sugar. It's topped off with micro foamed steamed milk.
1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold
2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold
Hot Cocoa$2.00
Made in house, our chocolate is made of the best Ghirardelli chocolate, and finished with microfoamed steamed milk, sure to please any palate.
Passion Tea Lemonade
Delight your senses with this glorious combination of brewed Tazo passion tea coupled with organic lemonade, and served over ice.
Half Gallon whole Salted Vanilla Cold Brew Latte$25.00
The cold brew lattes are made with St. Al’s cold brew beans out of Little Waves Coffee Roasters out of Durham, North Carolina using house made salted vanilla syrup and local Stony Creek Dairy whole milk. The beans are low acid, creating an even smoother iced latte.
Per Roaster: 1/2 gallons serve 7-9 12 oz lattes depending on amt of ice. They are good for one week!
Signature Salted Vanilla$4.25
Our Signature Salted Vanilla is sure to satisfy. With one or two double shots of our house espresso poured into our house made salted vanilla syrup, topped with gently micro foamed creaminess, we're often told, it tastes just like rich caramel.
1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold
2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold
Half Gallon oat Salted Vanilla Cold Brew Latte$28.00
The cold brew lattes are made with St. Al’s cold brew beans out of Little Waves Coffee Roasters out of Durham, North Carolina, using house made salted vanilla syrup and Oatly oat milk. The beans are low acid, creating an even smoother iced latte.
Per Roaster: 1/2 gallons serve 7-9 12 oz lattes depending on amt of ice. They are good for one week!
Salted Vanilla Cold Brew Latte
Have you been wondering what our 1/2 gallon signature iced salted vanilla cold brew latte tastes like? Well here's your chance!
It's available in a 12 or a 20 oz, and made with St. Al's Cold Brew beans, roasted by Little Waves Coffee Roasters out of Durham, North Carolina. We add to it our house made salted vanilla syrup coupled with local Stony Creek Dairy creamy whole milk.
This drink is sure to leave your taste buds wanting more.
For The Love Mocha$4.00
Our For The Love Mocha is one or two double shots of our house espresso poured into our house made chocolate sauce, topped with gently micro foamed creamy milk. A bit of extra Ghirardelli love in your cup!
1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold
2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold
Spicy Mayan Mocha$4.50
Made with organic, ethically sourced cocoa, speckled with cayenne pepper, creamy DIY espresso, and topped with microfoamed milk, this crafted beverage will leave your body warm and your taste buds ready for more.
10 oz/12 oz hot 1 double shot of espresso
12 oz/20 oz iced 2 double shots of espresso
Ubuntu Chai Tea Latte
Our Ubuntu Chai Tea Latte is inspired by the South African term meaning "exuding the qualities and virtues of compassion and humanity."
Our Ubuntu Chai is made with a blend of the spices of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, ginger, white pepper, all spice and black tea, topped with gently micro foamed creaminess.
May we all continue to walk out our days choosing humanity, compassion and love.
**Nut allergen alert
1125 1st Street S

Sartell MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
