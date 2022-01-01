Go
Community Table

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

148 Civitas St

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Grilled Fish Sandwich$17.00
Lemon & Garlic Marinated Fish al la Plancha, Red Cabbage Slaw, Bibb Lettuce,
Old Bay Mayo, Grilled Sourdough
Brussels Sprouts & Parmesan Salad
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Tuscan Kale, Parmesan Cheese, Apples, Marcona Almonds, Six Minute Egg, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
Chicken Paillard$22.00
Panko Crusted Chicken, Fingerling Potatoes, Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes,
Parmesan, Arugula, Saba, Olive Oil, Charred Lemon, Lemon Aioli
Half Sandwich w/ Cup of Soup$14.00
Cup of Summer Tomato Soup with Choice of Falafel, Fish Sandwich, or Chicken Salad
Hanger Steak$32.00
Marinated Hanger Steak, Potato Dauphinoise, Asparagus, Blue Cheese Béarnaise
BIH Burger$12.00
Ground Beef Shortrib, Brisket, & Chuck Blend, Smothered Onions, Cheddar,
Mayo, Brioche, Handcut Fries, Onion Rings
Pork Osso Bucco$28.00
Slow Cooked Pork Shank, Manchego Risotto, Swiss Chard, Crispy Onion
The Cobb$22.00
Artisan Greens, Shrimp, Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Grilled Onion,
Roasted Corn, Egg, Feta, Green Goddess Dressing
Summer Tomato Soup
Basil Oil, Parmesan, Lemon Gremolata
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$10.00
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant SC 29464

