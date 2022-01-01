Go
COMMUNITY VEGAN

Vegan Comfort Food located in the East Austin Cultural District. Home of the southern-fried king oyster mushrooms!

1124 E. 11th St

Popular Items

FRIED AVOCADO BITES$4.25
Breaded with a crunch…yep the avocado.
BEER BATTERED CAULI CHIKN SANDWICH$14.25
Beer battered, southern fried cauliflower on a sesame seed bun with red cabbage, tomatoes, pickles, Credo cheeze, money mustard, and waffle fries. #heavyweightstatus
Dirty Version: add red pepper flakes & jalapeno’s | extra $.50
*cheeze contains cashews
CRAB CAKE TOTCHOS$13.50
Tater tots topped with our cajun spices, Credo cheeze, Good Catch chopped crab cake, and crab cake saucy sauce. #serioussituaiton
Dirty Version: add red pepper flakes & jalapeno’s | extra $.50
*crab cake contains pea protein & soy protein | cheeze contains cashews
THE TOO-NAH SALAD MELT$12.95
Yo! Good Catch too-nah (tuna) salad grilled with vegan cheeze slices on multigrain toast & a side of avocado bites to make you dance. #allgoodfeels
*tuna contains pea & soy protein, cheeze is nut-free
CVS CHICK'N N WAFFLES$12.95
Southern deep fried mushrooms & waffles laced in maple syrup, a lil fruit and curly fries.
Cookies n Creme$9.00
Handspun COOKIES N CREME dairy-free shake that will make you crave for more! (1) One Free topping included. We use one full pint of ice cream! #shakeshakeshake
*coconut-based ice- cream, 100% dairy-free
LEMON PEPPER WANGZ BASKET$13.25
Fried oyster mushrooms, heavy on the lemon pepper flavoring, your favorite dipping sauce & waffle fries as the sidekick. #powpow
Dirty Version: add red pepper flakes & jalapeno’s | extra $.50
SOUTHERN FRIED CHIK'N & BISCUIT$10.50
Flavorful, crispy, fried oyster mushrooms along with vegan egg sandwiched between buttery southern biscuits
THE DIME BAG$10.00
Enjoy 10 crispy bite-sized pieces of lions mane shrooms, freshly breaded and seasoned to perfection. Available with choice of one dipping sauce.
"I USED TO EAT FISH" FILLET SANDWICH$12.95
Good Catch fried (no)fish sandwich on a sesame seed bun with a slice of vegan cheeze, tartar sauce, specialty cajun spices, red cabbage shreds, pickles & tomatoes, and waffle fries. #comfortzone
*fish contains pea protein & soy protein, cheeze is nut-free
Location

1124 E. 11th St

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
